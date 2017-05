After a few one-off videos, Swet Shop Boys—former Das Racist rapper Heems and actor Riz Ahmed—have dropped a new single titled “Thas My Girl,” which takes the supergroup’s flair for gonzo lyrics and turns it up a level. Though the track was released as part of the vinyl-only EP Sufi La for this year’s Record Store Day, the full EP will see a proper digital release later this month. Check out the track below.