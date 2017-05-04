Adding to the deluge of new solo material from members of One Direction, Niall Horan (the blonde one) has released his new single, “Slow Hands,” which is neither an Interpol cover nor tribute. It is, though, a pretty enjoyable song that positions Horan in the lane of someone like Shawn Mendes, singing vaguely sexy come-ons over acoustic guitar strums that could easily scale up for an arena. Much better than his previous single, “This Town,” which was a weepy folk tune in the vein of Ed Sheeran’s worst songs.

Listen to “Slow Hands” below: