Millennial pop star Halsey has dropped another new song from hopeless fountain kingdom, her upcoming sophomore album. The new album, like its predecessor, will be a concept album, this time focusing on a pair of lovers in some sort of limbo. How “Eyes Closed” will fit into that narrative remains to be seen, but it deals with the false sense of familiarity when moving on from one lover to the next.

Listen to “Eyes Closed” below, and read our argument for why she’s might be a narc here.