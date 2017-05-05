New Music \
Stream Animal Collective’s Meeting of the Waters EP
Animal Collective is back with their second EP of the year, Meeting Of The Waters. This latest effort was recorded live by Avy Tare and Geologist during a trip into a Brazilian rainforest. Their process was captured for an upcoming episode of Earth Works and also includes recordings of wild animals.
The EP was already released on vinyl for Record Store Day, but here it is streaming for the first time. Listen to Meeting Of The Waters below.