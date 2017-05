Snoop Dogg, America’s uncle and a true national treasure, is here with a reminder that he Neva Left. This latest, which features a throwback photo as the album cover, marks a remarkable 15th studio album from Long Beach’s own.

Joining Snoop on Neva Left are fellow O.G.’s Redman, Method Man, Too Short, and KRS-One. But the cards don’t all scream the ’90s, as young guns Kaytranada and BadBadNotGood also make appearances.

Stream Neva Left below.