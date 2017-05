Last week, shoegaze pioneers Slowdive brought us a dreamy and beautiful second self-titled album, their first in 22 years. The Japanese release of the album included an exclusive bonus track, which today surfaced online in full. Titled “30th June,” the seven-and-a-half minute epic has a crisp hi-fi ring that’d fit as snuggly onto the new album as it would on 90s classics Souvlaki or Pygmalion. Give it a listen below.