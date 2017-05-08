Sigur Rós Announce Six-Day Winter Arts Festival

Sigur Rós are putting on an arts festival this winter called “Norður og Niður” in Iceland’s capital, Reykjavík. According to the festival’s website, “‘Norður og Niður’ means ‘go North and go down’, but translates more accurately as ‘everything’s going to hell.’” The six-day event will feature musical and dance performances, art installations, and more.

This marks Sigur Rós’ first performances in Iceland in five years. The festival will reside in Harpa, a Reykjavík performance venue, with the band playing four shows (December 27th-30th) in Eldborg (the main hall). The Icelandic Dance Company and other local artists will also perform at the festival.

Watch a promotional video for the fest below.

