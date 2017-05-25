Sia – “To Be Human” (ft. Labrinth)

It’s no secret Sia loves movie soundtracks, and her latest film commission comes via upcoming superhero flick Wonder Woman. “To Be Human” is an anthemic duet with British singer/rapper/producer Labrinth inspired by the personal side of superhero-dom: “To be human is to love / Even when it gets too much.”

Other recent Sia soundtrack contritions include “Angel By the Wings” from The Eagle Huntress, “Waving Goodbye” from The Neon Demon, and “Unforgettable” from Finding Dory. Wonder Woman arrives in wide release June 2. Listen to “To Be Human” below.