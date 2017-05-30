Watch Sheer Mag Cover “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” at a Friend’s Wedding

I think that anyone who’s ever played in a band has secretly dreamed, at least once, of being asked by a buddy to suit up in matching dress shirts and learn some Stevie Wonder and Neil Diamond covers to play at his or her wedding. Judging by a video that made its way to YouTube over the holiday weekend, the groovy Philly punks of Sheer Mag were lucky enough to get the call recently. The clip shows the band, joined by members of their sometime openers Bugg, ripping through a fun and surprisingly faithful rendition of Shania Twain’s deathless ’97 hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.” According to the YouTube description, Sheer Mag was playing at the wedding of “TBone & Magena,” to whom we offer our most sincere congratulations. Watch it below.