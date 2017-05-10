Sheer Mag Announce Debut Album Need to Feel Your Love, Release “Just Can’t Get Enough”

After a string of EPs as sweaty and cathartic as they are intricately crafted, Philadelphia’s Sheer Mag have just announced their debut full-length Need To Feel Your Love. The announcement comes with lead single “Just Can’t Get Enough,” which offers a raucous take on the challenges of romantic relationships. Like much of their past material, the album is self-released from their own Wilsons RC and drops July 14 in full. Check out the single and the album’s upcoming tour dates below.

The band shared a statement about the song: “‘Just Can’t Get Enough’ is a straight up and down rock ballad about ACTUALLY being in love, which is something we don’t often write about without being cynical in some way.Being away from the one you love is hard. This song speaks as if that feeling for that person is something as natural and powerful as a gravitational pull.”

Sheer Mag:

5/13: Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

5/14: Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

5/15: Harrisonburg, VA @ The Golden Pony

5/16: Charlotte, NC @ The Rabbit Hole

5/17: Athens, GA @ Cine’

5/18: Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

5/19: Tampa, FL @ American Legion Seminole Post 111

5/20: Miami, FL @ Gramps

5/22: Gainesville, FL @ The Atlantic

5/24: Huntsville, AL @ Side Tracks

5/25: Nashville,TN @ Third Man

5/26: Chattanooga,TN @ Sluggo’s

7/12: Brooklyn, NY @ House of Vans