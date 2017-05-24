Shabazz Palaces – “Since C.A.Y.A.” ft. Thundercat

On July 14th, star-stepping duo Shabazz Palaces will be releasing two albums, Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star and Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines. Their latest single “Since C.A.Y.A.” is a cut off the former, and features their space travel partner Thundercat on bass. Shabazz Palaces also released an accompanying statement, which you can catch along with the new song below.

In the era of Quazarz youth, The Central District of Seattle, Washington shone wildly vibrant and pulsed strong like the muscles of the heart. Brave Forerunners, from warm points south, had arrived settled and soon began to born and unleash dazzle of all sorts from this green remote. It was here on a sunny, July day over a free lunch at the C.A.Y.A. baseball field watching the Frontiersman smash an east side club to dust, that Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star—with confused terror then resolute determination—first looked his dreams in the eye. Thee rest as they say, is mystery. The Heritage House, Lowe’s Grocery and One Stop Burgers are gone; fact is, from that glorious epoch there remain few vestiges… I’m one of them.