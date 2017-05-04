(Sandy) Alex G – “Sportstar” & “Brick”

After a few new singles and a strange, rather unexplained name-change, (Sandy) Alex G has dropped two new songs in the buildup to his new album. Titled “Sportstar” and “Brick,” the tracks unveil some new sounds from the young songwriter. “Sportstar” is downtempo piano track swamped in messy AutoTune, while “Brick” teems with tension and feedback, as Giannascoli delivers vocals somewhere between the brutal shouts of Death Grips’ MC Ride and the shrill sing-song of the Beastie Boys. Rocket is out May 19 via Domino. Check out the singles below.