Watch Ryan Adams Play “Prisoner” On James Corden

Ryan Adams is touring hard right now behind his heart-ripping old-school breakup album Prisoner, and he’s also hitting the promo circuit had. Earlier this week, he and his band were on Colbert, where they played the album track “Outbound Train.” And last night, on the the same American network but the opposite American coast, they were musical guests on James Corden’s Late Late Show. They played the album’s title track and gave Adams space to go hog-wild on one big guitar solo. Check it out below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.