Roger Waters – “Déjà Vu”

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters has released a new song from his upcoming album Is This The Life We Really Want. “Déjà Vu” is a reflective, downtempo track featuring a singer-songwriter-style acoustic guitar and piano accompaniment, which then breaks into a more orchestral arrangement.

Dark, lush strings break and chorus-y textures give the song a cinematic feeling, with sweet female harmonies and the odd sound bytes of a car crash and an airplane take-off. “If I had been God, I would have rearranged the veins in the face to make them more resistant to alcohol and less prone to aging,” sings Waters.

Is This The Life We Really Want is out June 2nd. Waters is on tour in the US and Canada this summer. Listen to “Déjà Vu” below.