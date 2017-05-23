Roger Moore Dead at 89

Sir Roger Moore has passed away at the age of 89 after “a short but brave battle with cancer,” according to his family. Moore is best known for playing James Bond in seven films from 1973 to 1985, the longest-tenure in the famed role. The actor also notably starred in the ’60 British spy thriller The Saint, which had a reboot in the works as of last year. He’s also served as an ambassador for UNICEF since 1991.

“We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement,” says the statement, which is signed by his children.

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017

Watch a clip featuring some of his James Bond performances below.