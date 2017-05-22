News \

Report: Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o Will Star in a Movie Directed by Ava DuVernay

Rihanna Lupita Nyong'o
CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Black Twitter has spoken it into fruition. Entertainment Weekly reports that Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o will be co-starring in a movie directed by Ava DuVernay. Insecure’s Issa Rae is reportedly in talks to write the screenplay. This upcoming film is supposed to debut on none other than Netflix

The revelation comes after some prodding on Twitter. After fans suggested the team-up, the quartet all responded with tweets showing their support of the idea. The deal was reportedly sealed after “dramatic negotiation session at the Cannes Film Festival.”

Even in 2017, dreams do come true. EW’s sources also say that Rae, who’s currently prepping the second season of Insecure, has already begun working on a script as the project is aiming to start production next year.

Brian Josephs
