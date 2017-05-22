Report: Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o Will Star in a Movie Directed by Ava DuVernay

Black Twitter has spoken it into fruition. Entertainment Weekly reports that Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o will be co-starring in a movie directed by Ava DuVernay. Insecure’s Issa Rae is reportedly in talks to write the screenplay. This upcoming film is supposed to debut on none other than Netflix

The revelation comes after some prodding on Twitter. After fans suggested the team-up, the quartet all responded with tweets showing their support of the idea. The deal was reportedly sealed after “dramatic negotiation session at the Cannes Film Festival.”

Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans https://t.co/PhWs1xd3nj — WHOOPHERASSKOURTNI (@1800SADGAL) April 18, 2017

Even in 2017, dreams do come true. EW’s sources also say that Rae, who’s currently prepping the second season of Insecure, has already begun working on a script as the project is aiming to start production next year.