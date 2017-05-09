Richard Russell and Sampha – “Close But Not Quite”

XL Recordings’ co-founder Richard Russell is not only a label executive but also makes his own music. In March, he announced a project titled Everything is Recorded, and debuted a few songs (not yet finished productions) live on Reprezent Radio. Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel and Mark Ronson all contributed to the project, as did Sampha, who lent his stirring vocals to “Close But Not Quite.”

The fully produced version of the song, which we’ve previously only heard live, was released last night on BBC Radio 1 with MistaJam. It’s tighter, the beat is slicker, but the song is still just as beautiful and minimal as before.

Listen to “Close But Not Quite” below.