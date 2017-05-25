Randy Newman Announces New Studio Album Dark Matter

Randy Newman has just announced his long-awaited first studio album of original songs since 2008’s Harps and Angels. Dark Matter, a new nine-song collection, is coming on August 4 via Nonesuch Records. The record will include “Putin,” a stand-alone single about the life routine and attitudes of Vladimir Putin that came out last year, as well as, apparently, a new rendition (it’s marked “V2″) of “It’s a Jungle Out There,” the theme song Newman wrote for the TV show Monk.

There’s also a recording of “Wandering Boy,” a new faux-Irish ballad which Randy Newman included on promos for his Songbook albums collection (released in full last year) but which was not released on the official release. Check out the track list and cover art below, and more information about the release and preorder options at Nonesuch’s site.

Dark Matter

1. The Great Debate

2. Brothers

3. Putin

4. Lost Without You

5. Sonny Boy

6. It’s a Jungle out There (V2)

7. She Chose Me

8. On the Beach

9. Wandering Boy