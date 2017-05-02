Rancid Announce New Album Trouble Maker, Release Video for Single “Ghost of a Chance”

Rancid will release Trouble Maker, their first album since 2014’s Honor Is All We Know, on June 9. The California punk group have also shared a video for the album’s first single, “Ghost of a Chance.” In other Rancid news, the band will hit the road this summer with fellow punk rockers Dropkick Murphys. Check out a list of tour dates here, and the tracklist for Trouble Maker plus the video for “Ghost of a Chance” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Track Fast”

02 “Ghost Of A Chance”

03 “Telegraph Avenue”

04 “An Intimate Close Up Of A Street Punk Trouble Maker”

05 “Where I’m Going”

06 “Buddy”

07 “Farewell Lola Blue”

08 “All American Neighborhood”

09 “Bovver Rock And Roll”

10 “Make It Out Alive”

11 “Molly Make Up Your Mind”

12 “I Got Them Blues Again”

13 “Beauty Of The Pool Hall”

14 “Say Goodbye To Our Heroes”

15 “I Kept A Promise”

16 “Cold Cold Blood”

17 “This Is Not The End “

18 “We Arrived On Time”

19 “Go On Rise Up”