Radiohead Announce OK Computer 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Featuring Unreleased Music

In the last week, mysterious posters teasing something to do with the 20th anniversary of Radiohead’s OK Computer have popped up around the world. Yesterday, the band tweeted out a brief video teasing… something to do with the event. Today, the band relaunched its website to announce OKNOTOK, a deluxe edition of the landmark album that will ship in June 23 via XL. It includes the original record, along with three unreleased tracks—”I Promise,” “Lift,” and “Man of War”—and eight B-sides.

Here’s how their website describes the release:

Rescued from defunct formats, prised from dark cupboards and brought to light after two decades in cold storage… OK COMPUTER: the original twelve track album, three unreleased tracks and eight B-sides, all newly remastered from the original analogue tapes*. … * But why? The original analogue tapes are the highest definition version of the record, and nothing will ever beat them. However in the 20 years since the original release mastering technology has improved a lot, and with new equipment and techniques we can make a digital version that’s an improvement of the original transfer.

It’ll be available as a hefty box set including art from the band, a lyrics book, 104 pages culled from Thom Yorke’s notes, a sketchbook of work from Stanley Donwood and Tchock (Yorke’s artistic moniker), and “a C90 cassette mix tape compiled by us, taken from OK COMPUTER session archives and demo tapes.” It’ll also be available on vinyl, CD, and as a digital download.

Find the tracklist below.

OKNOTOK:

01 Airbag

02 Paranoid Android

03 Subterranean Homesick Alien

04 Exit Music (For a Film)

05 Let Down

06 Karma Police

07 Fitter Happier

08 Electioneering

09 Climbing Up the Walls

10 No Surprises

11 Lucky

12 The Tourist

Disc 2:

01 I Promise

02 Man of War

03 Lift

04 Lull

05 Meeting in the Aisle

06 Melatonin

07 A Reminder

08 Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2)

09 Pearly

10 Palo Alto

11 How I Made My Millions