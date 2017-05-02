Culture \
Radiohead Announce OK Computer 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Featuring Unreleased Music
In the last week, mysterious posters teasing something to do with the 20th anniversary of Radiohead’s OK Computer have popped up around the world. Yesterday, the band tweeted out a brief video teasing… something to do with the event. Today, the band relaunched its website to announce OKNOTOK, a deluxe edition of the landmark album that will ship in June 23 via XL. It includes the original record, along with three unreleased tracks—”I Promise,” “Lift,” and “Man of War”—and eight B-sides.
Here’s how their website describes the release:
Rescued from defunct formats, prised from dark cupboards and brought to light after two decades in cold storage… OK COMPUTER: the original twelve track album, three unreleased tracks and eight B-sides, all newly remastered from the original analogue tapes*.
…
* But why? The original analogue tapes are the highest definition version of the record, and nothing will ever beat them. However in the 20 years since the original release mastering technology has improved a lot, and with new equipment and techniques we can make a digital version that’s an improvement of the original transfer.
It’ll be available as a hefty box set including art from the band, a lyrics book, 104 pages culled from Thom Yorke’s notes, a sketchbook of work from Stanley Donwood and Tchock (Yorke’s artistic moniker), and “a C90 cassette mix tape compiled by us, taken from OK COMPUTER session archives and demo tapes.” It’ll also be available on vinyl, CD, and as a digital download.
Find the tracklist below.
OKNOTOK:
01 Airbag
02 Paranoid Android
03 Subterranean Homesick Alien
04 Exit Music (For a Film)
05 Let Down
06 Karma Police
07 Fitter Happier
08 Electioneering
09 Climbing Up the Walls
10 No Surprises
11 Lucky
12 The Tourist
Disc 2:
01 I Promise
02 Man of War
03 Lift
04 Lull
05 Meeting in the Aisle
06 Melatonin
07 A Reminder
08 Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2)
09 Pearly
10 Palo Alto
11 How I Made My Millions
