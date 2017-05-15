Radiohead Fan Makes Pilgrimage to Hilton Hartford

One of the oddest recent instances of fan web sleuthing was the Reddit-borne discovery that the highway on the cover of Radiohead’s OK Computer is the intersection of I-84 and I-91 in Hartford, Connecticut, as viewed from the Hilton Hartford. The person who discovered this also theorized that the band snapped a photo of the intersection while visiting Hartford on one of their last tour stops supporting The Bends before they went back to the UK to record OKC. Now a different Redditor has taken a pilgrimage to the Hilton Hartford to see it for himself, even requesting access to visit a room with his camera and a vinyl copy of the album. These pictures emerged from the endeavor, and yep, it sure does look like the OK Computer cover.

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.