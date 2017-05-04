Stream PWR BTTM’s New Album Pageant

Is there anything better than watching a band make the leap into greatness? The New York queer-punk duo PWR BTTM were already really, really good, but their new album Pageant takes everything to a new level: Bigger riffs, stickier hooks, funnier lyrics, more cutting social commentary. The duo’s sophomore album features strings, horns, and the operatic vocals of PWR BTTM member Ben Hopkins’ mother. But it’s still very much a punk album, with both members switching off instruments and lead vocals from song to song. Almost every song feels like some kind of anthem. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Big Beautiful Day,” “Answer My Text,” and “LOL,” but now you can stream the whole 13-song, half-hour monster below, via NPR.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.