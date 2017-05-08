New Music \
Watch Prophets of Rage Play New Song “Unfuck the World” Live in Chile
The Rage Against the Machine-Public Enemy-Cypress Hill supergroup Prophets of Rage have a new song called “Unfuck the World.” (As funny as it is to imagine these guys playing Angel Olsen, it is decidedly not a cover of the minimal acoustic number that opens Burn Your Fire for Witness.) The band unveiled the tune at a show in Chile last night, and it’s a good example of the heavily Rage-indebted sound we’ve come to expect from them: spindly Tom Morello guitar effects during the verses, a monstrous riff for the chorus, B-Real and Chuck D trading bars throughout. If you close your eyes and pretend, you can almost imagine it’s Zack de la Rocha you’re hearing. Watch a fan-shot video of “Unfuck the World” via Diffuser.fm below.