Pile’s Blistering New Audiotree Session Is the Next Best Thing to Seeing Them Live

The great Massachusetts post-hardcore band Pile built its rabid fanbase on a near-constant touring schedule and a famously intense and cathartic live show. If you haven’t seen them already–they’re currently cruising through the Balkans on a European tour–you owe it to yourself to check out their newly recorded live session with the website Audiotree, which Pile also released as an EP via Bandcamp. They stick entirely to material from their sixth album A Hairshirt of Purpose, released in March. It isn’t quite the same as scrambling to keep your beer inside the glass as some dude leaps over your shoulder into the pit in front of you, but it’s the next best available option. Hear it below.

<a href="http://pile.bandcamp.com/album/pile-audiotree-live" target="_blank">Pile – Audiotree Live by Pile</a>