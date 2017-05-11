In the lead up to their new album Ti Amo, Parisian musicians Phoenix have announced an exclusive video premiere for their recent song “J-Boy.” According to a cryptic tweet shared yesterday afternoon, the video will be mysteriously broadcasted somewhere in Paris, Tokyo, New York, Rome, and Sydney today at 7 AM, 2 PM, 8 PM, and 11 PM (EST). The tweet also shared a link to the website CanaleQuattro.tv, which shows a flickering TV set counting down the time to broadcast–presumably the videos will be available to watch there as well. Check out the site for more details.

https://t.co/Yi80eolr1i

Ti Amo Speciale – J-Boy

Thursday May 11th

4 Broadcasts pic.twitter.com/Dnj8w17tGb — Phoenix (@wearephoenix) May 10, 2017