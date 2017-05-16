Phantogram Announce Summer Tour With Tycho And Miike Snow

Sonic duo Phantogram are back on tour this summer after the release of last year’s Three. The North American leg of the tour kicks off tomorrow in Los Angeles with a benefit show for the David Lynch Foundation and ends at the beginning of August in Vermont. They are also playing a string of festival dates, including Lollapalooza, Governor’s Ball, Sasquatch!, Firefly, Osheaga and a few festivals in Europe. Phantogram are joined by co-headliners Tycho on several dates in July, and supported by Miike Snow on June 30th and July 1st.

Beginning July 14th, the band are donating a dollar of each ticket purchase to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, as a part of their continued effort to raise awareness for mental health issues. Check out the tour dates below.

Phantogram:

05-17 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey *

05-20 Denver, CO – Project Pabst

05-28 Quincy, WA – Sasquatch! Music Festival

06-04 New York, NY – Governor’s Ball

06-18 Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival

06-29 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House

06-30 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino ^

07-01 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre U.C. Berkeley ^

07-08 Austin, TX – Stubbs BBQ

07-11 Quebec City, Québec – Festival d’été de Québec

07-12 Ottawa, Ontario – RBC Bluesfest

07-14 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

07-15 Louisville, KY – Forecastle Festival

07-16 Birmingham, AL – Sloss Fest

07-18 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live #

07-19 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live #

07-21 Asheville, NC – Highland Brewing Company #

07-22 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore #

07-23 Charlottesville, VA – Sprint Pavilion #

07-25 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall #

07-26 Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point #

07-27 Schaghticoke, NY – Shcaghticoke Fair #

07-28 Oro-Medonte, Ontario – WayHome Festival

07-29 Detroit, MI – Mo Pop Festival

08-01 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre

08-04 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

08-06 Montreal, Québec – Osheaga

08-07 South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

08-17 Trondheim, Norway – PStereo Festival

08-18 Trondheim, Norway – PStereo Festival

08-19 Trondheim, Norway – PStereo Festival

08-25 Leeds, England – Leeds Festival

08-27 Reading, England – Reading Festival

09-01 Stradbally, Ireland – Electric Picnic

09-02 Stradbally, Ireland – Electric Picnic

09-03 Stradbally, Ireland – Electric Picnic

09-09 Berlin, Germany – Lollapalooza Berlin

* With How to Dress Well

^ With Miike Snow

# With Tycho