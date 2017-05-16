Culture \
Phantogram Announce Summer Tour With Tycho And Miike Snow
Sonic duo Phantogram are back on tour this summer after the release of last year’s Three. The North American leg of the tour kicks off tomorrow in Los Angeles with a benefit show for the David Lynch Foundation and ends at the beginning of August in Vermont. They are also playing a string of festival dates, including Lollapalooza, Governor’s Ball, Sasquatch!, Firefly, Osheaga and a few festivals in Europe. Phantogram are joined by co-headliners Tycho on several dates in July, and supported by Miike Snow on June 30th and July 1st.
Beginning July 14th, the band are donating a dollar of each ticket purchase to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, as a part of their continued effort to raise awareness for mental health issues. Check out the tour dates below.
Phantogram:
05-17 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey *
05-20 Denver, CO – Project Pabst
05-28 Quincy, WA – Sasquatch! Music Festival
06-04 New York, NY – Governor’s Ball
06-18 Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival
06-29 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House
06-30 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino ^
07-01 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre U.C. Berkeley ^
07-08 Austin, TX – Stubbs BBQ
07-11 Quebec City, Québec – Festival d’été de Québec
07-12 Ottawa, Ontario – RBC Bluesfest
07-14 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
07-15 Louisville, KY – Forecastle Festival
07-16 Birmingham, AL – Sloss Fest
07-18 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live #
07-19 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live #
07-21 Asheville, NC – Highland Brewing Company #
07-22 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore #
07-23 Charlottesville, VA – Sprint Pavilion #
07-25 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall #
07-26 Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point #
07-27 Schaghticoke, NY – Shcaghticoke Fair #
07-28 Oro-Medonte, Ontario – WayHome Festival
07-29 Detroit, MI – Mo Pop Festival
08-01 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre
08-04 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
08-06 Montreal, Québec – Osheaga
08-07 South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
08-17 Trondheim, Norway – PStereo Festival
08-18 Trondheim, Norway – PStereo Festival
08-19 Trondheim, Norway – PStereo Festival
08-25 Leeds, England – Leeds Festival
08-27 Reading, England – Reading Festival
09-01 Stradbally, Ireland – Electric Picnic
09-02 Stradbally, Ireland – Electric Picnic
09-03 Stradbally, Ireland – Electric Picnic
09-09 Berlin, Germany – Lollapalooza Berlin
* With How to Dress Well
^ With Miike Snow
# With Tycho