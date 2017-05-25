Paul Simon and Stephen Colbert Adapt “Feelin’ Groovy” For the Trump Era

Paul Simon stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote an upcoming project of re-recorded back tracks, and performed a lovely new take on his So Beautiful and So What backtrack “Questions for the Angels” with renowned jazz/free-improv guitar whiz Bill Frisell. Simon talked with Colbert about donating the proceeds of his tour to a biodiversity foundation, after being inspired by the work of author and activist E.O. Wilson. He also participated in a comedy bit, adapting one of his most “hate[d]” tunes, 1966 Simon and Garfunkel standard “The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy),” into a Trump-era anthem, dueting with Colbert about the end of times, WWIII, and Kellyann Conway. Watch below.