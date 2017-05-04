Listen to a Previously Unreleased Version of Paul McCartney & Elvis Costello’s “Back On My Feet”

In March, Paul McCartney released a reissue of 1989’s Flowers in the Dirt, which featured several songs co-written by Elvis Costello. To promote that reissue, the former Beatle shared a previously unreleased demo of a duet between the two called “Twenty Fine Fingers.” Today, another previously unreleased demo of a collaboration between the two dropped; “Back On My Feet” was originally released as a B-side on McCartney’s 1987 single “Once Upon A Long Ago,” but the demo has never before seen the light of day. Listen to it below.