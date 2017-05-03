New Music \

Paramore – “Told You So”

Hey, have you heard Paramore are back? The pop-punk faves debuted a second new song, “Told You So,” on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show today. “Told You So” follows ultra-catchy first single “Hard Times,” which found the band embracing a playful, ’80s-influenced sound. It also comes with a video, which features the band styled like French robbers inside of a Wes Anderson film.

Paramore’s new album After Laughter is out next Friday, May 12. Hear “Told You So” below via Apple Music and Tidal, and watch the video.

Anna Gaca
Tags: paramore