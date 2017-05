Paramore’s new album After Laughter is out today, just three weeks after it was first announced. Last night, the band celebrated with an intimate release-night show at Nashville’s Exit/In, near where the Franklin, Tennessee-based band played their first-ever show. Their set featured the live debut of the single “Hard Times,” and, later, a pretty faithful cover of the Strokes’ “Someday.” See fan-shot video below.

[Pitchfork]