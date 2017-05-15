News \
Paramore Announce Fall Tour
Last week, Paramore released After Laughter, their first album since 2013, and kicked off a world tour in their hometown of Nashville. Now, the band has announced a fall North American tour for September and October of this year. They are also bringing back the PARAHOY! cruise in Miami in April 2018. Read our review of After Laughter, and check out the fall tour dates below.
Paramore:
9/6 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater+
9/8 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater+
9/9 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts+
9/11 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
9/13 – Washington, D.C. – MGM National Harbor Theater
9/15 – Detroit, MI – The Fox Theatre
9/16-17 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest *
9/19 – Sioux City, IA – Orpheum Theatre
9/21 – Denver, CO – BellCo Theatre
9/22 – Orem, UT – Utah Valley University Events Center
9/24 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre
9/26 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theater
9/27 – Phoenix, AZ – Comercia Theatre
9/29 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land
9/30 – Dallas, TX – Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
10/2 – Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theater
10/4 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
10/7 – Boston, MA – Boston Opera House
10/10 – Bethlehem, PA – Sands Bethlehem Event Center
10/12 – Montreal, QC – St. Denis Theatre
10/13 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
10/15 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre
10/17 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium