Culture \
Watch the Intense New Trailer for Orange is the New Black Season 5
The fifth season—God, Peak TV moves fast—of Orange is the New Black will deal with a prison riot in the show’s central location, Litchfield Prison, over the course of three days. The new dramatic, action-packed trailer for season five, which hits Netflix on June 9, reveals the show’s ensemble cast uniting to fight back for rights and fair treatment following a tragedy in the prison at the end of last season. Watch below.