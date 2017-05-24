A&E’s Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Documentaries Get Premiere Dates

A&E has announced premiere dates for its upcoming “Biography” series productions on the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, as Rolling Stone reports.

Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G., a two-part documentary authorized by Christopher Wallace’s estate, will air June 28 and 29. It’s set to include unseen archival footage, interviews with Wallace’s widow Faith Evans, mother Voletta Wallace, friend Lil Cease and additional members of Junior Mafia. It will also follow the making of Evans’ newly released tribute album The King & I.

Who Killed Tupac?, a six-hour series hosted by civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, will also debut June 29. Crump represented the family of Trayvon Martin and attended high school with Tupac’s mother, Afeni Shakur. Each episode will combine information about Tupac’s life with theories about his murder, drawing contemporary connections to Martin, Michael Brown, and Tamir Rice.

A&E’s offerings are among the first in an oncoming flood of Tupac and Biggie nostalgia, loosely pegged to the 20th anniversary of their deaths in 1996 and 1997, respectively. Other projects include the forthcoming Tupac biopic film All Eyez on Me; a documentary about Tupac directed by Steve McQueen; another authorized Biggie documentary, One More Chance; USA’s Unsolved, a true crime series about both men’s murders; and LAbyrinth, in which Johnny Depp will play a LAPD detective attempting to solve the cold cases.