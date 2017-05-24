Watch Norah Jones Cover Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” In Tribute To Chris Cornell

Last night, Norah Jones played a show at Detroit’s Fox Theatre, the same venue where Soundgarden played their final show mere hours before frontman Chris Cornell died. And toward the end of her set there, Jones played a cover of “Black Hole Sun,” Soundgarden’s towering 1994 ballad. Jones’ cover was a solo-piano affair, full of her own jazz phrasing, and it’s a testament to Jones’ talent and to Cornell’s skill as a songwriter that “Black Hole Sun” still sounded pretty great in this new context. Watch a fan-made video of Jones’ performance below.

Jones’ performance was the first one at the Fox Theatre since that Soundgarden show. It would be cool if all the acts who performed at the Fox Theatre from here on out found room for a Soundgarden song in their sets.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.