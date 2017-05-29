New Noel Gallagher Album Out in November

Just as Liam Gallagher is announcing his debut solo album, his potato brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel Gallagher is announcing an album of his own. In a new interview with Radio X, Noel Gallagher reveals that the follow-up to his 2015 High Flying Birds album Chasing Yesterday is “done, it’s mastered, it’s all done,” and it’s coming out 11/9, or so he’s “been told.” He also responds to the video of mourners at a Manchester vigil singing “Don’t Look Back In Anger,” calling the song “more important than I’ll ever be.”

In other Gallagher news, today is Noel’s 50th birthday. Happy birthday, Noel! And even though Liam is mad that he wasn’t invited to the party, he still wished his brother a happy birthday on Twitter without being mean or calling him a potato or anything:

Happy 50th rkid stay young LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 29, 2017

Hopefully Noel enjoys his cocaine-themed birthday bash!

