Hear Jlin’s Fiery and Bombastic New Track “Challenge (To Be Continued)”

Ahead of the release of her second album Black Origami this month, the Gary, Indiana, based experimental club music producer Jlin has shared “Challenge (To Be Continued),” the record’s final track. Jlin got her start on the fringes of Chicago’s footwork scene in the mid-2000s, and she’s spent her career since then leaning in to that genre’s penchant for complex and disorienting rhythms. The immaculately detailed sound she’s emerged with is entirely her own, to the point that it’s increasingly questionable whether what she’s doing should be classified as footwork at all. Like “Nandi” and “Nyakinyua Rise,” the first two advance tracks we’ve heard, “Challenge” strips the buzzing collages of Jlin’s excellent debut Dark Energy down to their core rhythmic elements, then piles on an avalanche of percussion to fill the negative space. Filled with rolling snares, the track’s coda sounds like a marching band drumline splitting into halves and going to war against itself. Hear it below via the Fader.