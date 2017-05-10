The National seemed to tease a new album Tuesday with a video containing new music. The video featured a TV news-style info crawl with the repeated phrase “Sleep Well Beast.” Underneath that phrase was another: “The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness.” Today a second teaser has appeared on the band’s Instagram, also titled “The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness.” This one is more uptempo, marked by viscerally piercing blasts of electric guitar. Check it out below.

The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness. A post shared by The National (@thenational) on May 9, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.