Nas and Ms. Lauryn Hill Announce North American Tour

There’s no word on when his album is dropping, but Nas is getting ready to go on a North American tour with fellow superlative Ms. Lauryn Hill. Their 17-date trek kicks off with an engagement on Sept. 7 at Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island. Dancehall artist Chronixx will serve as an opener with comedian Hannibal Buress joining on select dates. Check out the tour schedule and revisit “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)” below.

Nas and Ms. Lauryn Hill tour dates:

September 7 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island^

September 8 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill^

September 10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage^

September 12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion^

September 14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion+

September 15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live+

September 20 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater^

September 22 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater+

September 23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place^

September 27 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land^

September 28 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory^

September 30 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater^

October 3 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU+

October 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl^

October 7 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre+

October 10 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater+

October 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

^with Chronixx

+with Hannibal Buress and Chronixx