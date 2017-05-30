News \
Nas and Ms. Lauryn Hill Announce North American Tour
There’s no word on when his album is dropping, but Nas is getting ready to go on a North American tour with fellow superlative Ms. Lauryn Hill. Their 17-date trek kicks off with an engagement on Sept. 7 at Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island. Dancehall artist Chronixx will serve as an opener with comedian Hannibal Buress joining on select dates. Check out the tour schedule and revisit “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)” below.
Nas and Ms. Lauryn Hill tour dates:
September 7 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island^
September 8 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill^
September 10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage^
September 12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion^
September 14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion+
September 15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live+
September 20 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater^
September 22 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater+
September 23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place^
September 27 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land^
September 28 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory^
September 30 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater^
October 3 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU+
October 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl^
October 7 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre+
October 10 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater+
October 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
^with Chronixx
+with Hannibal Buress and Chronixx