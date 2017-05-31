Mount Eerie Announces New East Coast Tour Dates

After announcing a number of select West Coast performance alongside his latest, deeply personal album A Crow Looked At Me, Mount Eerie’s Phil Elverum has announced a round of East Coast tour dates. Kicking things off in Vancouver, the musician will head through Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto, and more in a number of intimate venues throughout the northeast. Check out the dates below.

Aug. 19 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Christ Church Cathedral

Sept. 05 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sept. 07 — Raleigh, NC @ Fletcher Theatre

Sept. 08 — Washington, DC @ St. Stephen and the Incarnation Episcopal Church

Sept. 09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sept. 11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Union Temple of Brooklyn

Sept. 13 — Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory

Sept. 15 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

Sept. 16 — Burlington, VT @ Winooski United Methodist Church

Sept. 17 — Montreal, Quebec @ Ukranian Federation Hall

Sept. 20 — Toronto, Ontario @ Great Hall