Moor Mother, the project of Philadelphia artist Camae Ayewa, will release Crime Waves, a joint EP with Mental Jewelry, in June. It’ll be out via Don Giovanni. Today, you can hear “Hardware,” a sludgy, entrancing—pay attention to that mesmerizing bass line—track from the release. Check it out below.

Moor Mother and Mental Jewelry will play a release show at NYC’s Baby Castles on June 30.