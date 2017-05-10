Modest Mouse Announce Fall 2017 Tour Dates

Indie rock stalwarts Modest Mouse have announced an extended run of fall tour dates. The band is currently gearing up for a previously announced spring tour; the new dates add a second leg in the autumn, beginning at the Washington State Fair with fellow Northwesterners Built to Spill.

Modest Mouse’s new fall dates (except the state fair) go on presale at 10 a.m. local time today—use the password “strangers” at modestmouse.com. General tickets are on sale this Friday, May 12.

See the full tour below, with new dates in bold, then revisit SPIN’s 2000 feature on Modest Mouse just before the band’s first major-label album.

Modest Mouse 2017 tour dates

May 23 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

May 24 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

May 26 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock

May 28 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

May 30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

June 2 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

June 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

June 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell Room @ the Complex

June 8 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

June 9 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

June 10 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl

September 21 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair

September 22 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

September 23 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium

September 24 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Co

September 26 – Fargo, ND @ Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater

September 27 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

September 29 – Saint Paul, MN @ Myth Live

September 30 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field @

October 1 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

October 3 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

October 4 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

October 6 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater

October 8 – Northampton, MA @ Smith College

October 10 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s

October 11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

October 13 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater

October 14 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater