Modest Mouse Announce Fall 2017 Tour Dates
Indie rock stalwarts Modest Mouse have announced an extended run of fall tour dates. The band is currently gearing up for a previously announced spring tour; the new dates add a second leg in the autumn, beginning at the Washington State Fair with fellow Northwesterners Built to Spill.
Modest Mouse’s new fall dates (except the state fair) go on presale at 10 a.m. local time today—use the password “strangers” at modestmouse.com. General tickets are on sale this Friday, May 12.
See the full tour below, with new dates in bold, then revisit SPIN’s 2000 feature on Modest Mouse just before the band’s first major-label album.
Modest Mouse 2017 tour dates
May 23 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
May 24 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
May 26 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock
May 28 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
May 30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
May 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
June 2 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
June 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
June 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell Room @ the Complex
June 8 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
June 9 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
June 10 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl
September 21 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair
September 22 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
September 23 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium
September 24 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Co
September 26 – Fargo, ND @ Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater
September 27 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
September 29 – Saint Paul, MN @ Myth Live
September 30 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field @
October 1 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
October 3 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
October 4 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
October 6 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater
October 8 – Northampton, MA @ Smith College
October 10 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s
October 11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
October 13 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater
October 14 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater