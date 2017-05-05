Emo Veterans Mineral Accuse Lil Peep Of Ripping Them Off

If you’ve heard of 20-year-old dirtbag rapper Lil Peep, it may be because Pitchfork dubbed him “the future of emo.” If you’re among those who dispute that designation, you’ll be delighted to learn that the past of emo has a bone to pick with this guy. Responding to a Peep tweet about people illegally uploading his music to streaming services and profiting from it, Texas emo veterans Mineral alleged yesterday that “Hollywood Dreaming,” Peep’s collaboration with Gab3, samples Mineral’s song “Love Letter Typewriter” without permission.

Gab3 replied that they were “just showing love” and the song is not for sale:

@officialmineral @Lilpeep Ok ok ok we were just showing love to your wave songs not for sale or on apple or Spotify none of that. It’s just a cute cover. But yeah. — gab3 (@gab3) May 5, 2017

We asked Mineral and Lil Peep for statements and will update if we hear back. Check out both songs below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.