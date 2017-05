Pop music’s erstwhile enfant terrible Miley Cyrus is back, with an approachable sound and controversial hip-hop opinions. “Malibu” is a love song dedicated to her fiancé, actor Liam Hemsworth (who photographed the single artwork), and it comes with a California-beach-themed video. It’s the first single from an as-yet-untitled album due out later this year, according to Cyrus’ recent Billboard cover story. Watch below.