Miley Cyrus brought a piece of “Malibu” to the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, giving her latest single a country-pop spin for its televised debut. “Malibu” marks a new, folksier direction for Cyrus, and serves as the lead single from her as-yet-unannounced sixth studio album. Watch a clip of Cyrus’ Billboard Music Awards performance below.

