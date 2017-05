Mike WiLL Made-It’s “Perfect Pint,” a cut from March’s Ransom 2, has received the Nabil-directed video treatment. The clip shows Mike WiLL and Rae Sremmurd driving on a desert freeway after passing through a wormhole. As a result, the laws of physics are rearranged: Gucci Mane’s head appears as a UFO and Kendrick Lamar arrives in a flying lowrider. Watch the trippy experience below.