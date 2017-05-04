Video: Migos – “Slippery” ft. Gucci Mane

Migos verses have been popping up everywhere these days, yet the trio still finds time to shoot more videos from Culture. Their latest is a Miami-set romp for “Slippery,” which features an appearance from the still-shining Gucci Mane. This video is co-directed by frequent collaborator DAPS, who also directed the Migos-featuring Sean Paul cut “Body.” That one was also a Miami shoot, which means Migos—being the prolific creators they are—probably knocked two videos out in one stay.

Anyways, watch “Slippery” below. Migos have so far shot videos for over half of Culture.