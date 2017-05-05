MGMT Will Release a New Album This Year

In a newsletter to fans of the band, MGMT announced that they will be releasing a new album this year–their first since 2013’s self-titled record. They also talked about their plans to perform live—or as they put it, “[getting] back up on the horse of live music.” Find their announced dates here.

An MGMT-centric Reddit thread has screenshots and a full transcript of the statement, which you can read below:

HELLO AGAIN This is definitely us, mgmt (band), and we are right here in your emails to announce personally and succinctly, to you, and you alone, as well as to all those receiving this email, that, in this the year 2017, this auspicious year, we (MGMT) are genuinely excited to tell you of our imminent and immediate return to the world and the top of the stage. In other words – we are RETURNING! Incredibly soon we will get back up on the horse of live music in Memphis, TN, the birthplace of rock and roll and the home of the blues (and formerly Andrew), and from atop this great horse we will play old songs and new songs. New songs from our new album that you will newly hear this year! Does this make any sense? What we are saying is we are about to tour around North America and also put out a new album ! If you need new mgmt merchandise to help this all make more sense, it is available right here!!! Mostly we want most of you to see us and hear us this summer and we want that too! Love mgmt

Does this make any sense? Mostly! There’s no further information about a release date or title for the new project available, but we’ll keep you updated. [Pitchfork]