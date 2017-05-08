Metallica Is Opening Pop-Up Stores Across the United States

In addition to their exclusive Facebook Live concert stream tomorrow, Metallica is promoting the North American leg of their expansive new WorldWired tour with a series of pop-up stores. The first will be opening in New York City this weekend (96 Spring Street in Manhattan), coinciding with their Sunday night show at MetLife Stadium, and will be open throughout the weekend. Stores will also be open in other major American cities to correspond with the band’s shows there. Here’s the full list:

St. Louis, Missouri: June 2 – June 4

Houston, Texas: June 9 – June 11

Chicago, Illinois: June 16 – June 18

Atlanta, Georgia: July 7 – July 9

Toronto, Ontario: July 14 – July 16

Los Angeles, California: July 27 – July 29

San Diego, California: August 4 – August 6

San Francisco, California: August 11 – August 13

Check out more information about the stores over at Metal Injection.

[Billboard]