Metallica to Stream Dress Rehearsal on Facebook Live Ahead of New Tour

Metallica are setting out on the North American section of their WorldWired tour next week. Prior to that, they’ll stream a “live rehearsal special” called “”Now That We’re Live,” which is being shot at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium and broadcast on Facebook Live. Basically, anyone who wants to will be able to watch the band run through four songs they will be performing regularly on the tour, with full “groundbreaking production elements” intact, as a press release put it. Lars Ulrich called the performance a “final pre-production run-through.”

Viewers on Facebook Live will be able to donate to the All Within My Hands Foundation–a blanket foundation supporting various national and local causes the band regularly donates to–while watching.

Metallica fan club members can enter a raffle to attend the event at the band’s website. Everyone else can check Metallica’s Facebook on May 9 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.