This Is What Your Favorite Musician Wore to the Biggest Fashion Event of the Year

Last night’s Met Gala honored Rei Kawakubo, avant-garde fashion designer and founder of esteemed label Comme des Garçons. Lots of famous musicians were invited by Vogue editor Anna Wintour: Diddy, the Weeknd, Rihanna, and Katy Perry (who was also the magazine’s May cover star). Some came suited for the night’s avant-garde theme, while Migos predictably wore Versace (… Versace, Versace). Here are the best looks–and flops–from the musicians who walked the Met Gala’s red carpet:

We’ll start with the best, because you’ve already seen it. Rihanna’s wild paper-flower Comme dress is the undisputed winner of the 2017 Met Gala. How did she sit down, tho?

By comparison to her 2015 and 2016 looks, Solange’s latest Met Gala turnout is relatively subdued. It’s a true tribute to Comme, though: an asymmetrical riff on the concept of “menswear,” with an exaggerated texture and a high-contrast black-and-white color scheme. Solange gets it.
Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs.
Janelle Monáe looks like she had to cross a coconut soufflé to get here and I love it! Her feather neckwear looks a bit like one of Junya Watanabe’s Comme headpieces, too.


Migos are so sharp in matched Versace suits with strategically un-matched necklines.

Future doing the blavy tailcoat cravate (!) thing in custom H&M (photographed with model Jourdan Dunn).
Lil Yachty looks very flashy, and the acrylic cane is tight. Hope he brought a bleach pen.
The Weeknd looks fine. The broach-as-boutonnière is a nice touch. Selena Gomez is wearing Coach, because she’s on their payroll, and looks like she’s at a summer wedding.

The silhouette of Katy Perry’s dress kind of resembles a suit of avant-garde samurai armor, which could be a point for or against it, really. More importantly: Did she wear album promo on her face?

 

Rita Ora… congrats on getting an invitation to the Met Gala.

Nicki Minaj is wearing special-edition H&M, because she is also reportedly on their payroll. Her belt buckle is a bust of Rei Kawakubo’s face, which is, uh, one way to pay tribute to an icon. I don’t want to hate this, but it also looks like it came from the Spirit Halloween store.
Madonna can do whatever the hell she wants. Why did she go for “bad video game character asks Duck Dynasty to prom”?

Bahahahahah I take it back. Hail Madonna, the only person tacky enough to bring a canteen flask to the Met Gala.

