Last night’s Met Gala honored Rei Kawakubo, avant-garde fashion designer and founder of esteemed label Comme des Garçons. Lots of famous musicians were invited by Vogue editor Anna Wintour: Diddy, the Weeknd, Rihanna, and Katy Perry (who was also the magazine’s May cover star). Some came suited for the night’s avant-garde theme, while Migos predictably wore Versace (… Versace, Versace). Here are the best looks–and flops–from the musicians who walked the Met Gala’s red carpet:

We’ll start with the best, because you’ve already seen it. Rihanna’s wild paper-flower Comme dress is the undisputed winner of the 2017 Met Gala. How did she sit down, tho?

Migos are so sharp in matched Versace suits with strategically un-matched necklines.

. @migos in coordinating black #Versace tuxedos with black dress shirts, shoes and accessories. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/3M2XYbukxj

The silhouette of Katy Perry’s dress kind of resembles a suit of avant-garde samurai armor, which could be a point for or against it, really. More importantly: Did she wear album promo on her face?

Rita Ora… congrats on getting an invitation to the Met Gala.

CREDIT: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images



CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Nicki Minaj is wearing special-edition H&M, because she is also reportedly on their payroll . Her belt buckle is a bust of Rei Kawakubo’s face, which is, uh, one way to pay tribute to an icon. I don’t want to hate this, but it also looks like it came from the Spirit Halloween store.

Madonna can do whatever the hell she wants. Why did she go for “bad video game character asks Duck Dynasty to prom”?

THE INVITE SAID BYOB A post shared by Jeremy Scott (@itsjeremyscott) on May 2, 2017 at 9:13am PDT



Bahahahahah I take it back. Hail Madonna, the only person tacky enough to bring a canteen flask to the Met Gala.